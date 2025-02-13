Global Payments Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Global Payments.

Looking at options history for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $116,891 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $415,640.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $85.0 to $110.0 for Global Payments during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Global Payments stands at 1491.0, with a total volume reaching 2,031.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Global Payments, situated within the strike price corridor from $85.0 to $110.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Global Payments 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GPN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $11.6 $10.5 $11.0 $100.00 $205.7K 575 200 GPN CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $11.5 $10.7 $11.0 $100.00 $108.9K 575 300 GPN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.9 $9.5 $9.6 $105.00 $44.1K 1.0K 46 GPN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $3.1 $2.05 $2.5 $105.00 $37.5K 385 167 GPN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $1.45 $1.4 $1.45 $105.00 $36.4K 3.9K 737

About Global Payments

Global Payments is a leading provider of payment processing and software solutions and focuses on serving small and midsize merchants. The company operates in 30 countries and generates about one fourth of its revenue from outside North America, primarily in Europe and Asia. In 2019, Global Payments merged with Total System Services in an all-stock deal that gave Total System Services shareholders 48% of the combined company's shares. The merger added issuer processing operations.

Global Payments's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,356,817, with GPN's price down by -3.12%, positioned at $105.43. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 0 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

