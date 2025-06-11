Global Payments Launches New Genius to Transform Retail Operations

Global Payments Inc. GPN recently launched its latest addition, Genius for Retail, to the point-of-sale (POS) product lineup. This innovative solution is specifically designed for small and medium-sized retail businesses. It focuses on scalability and flexibility, and combines payment processing, inventory management and customer engagement tools into one seamless interface.

This launch came after the successful launch of Genius for Restaurants back in May. Further, Global Payments plans to launch Genius for Enterprise in the third quarter of 2025. The Genius platform provides customers with a fast and user-friendly checkout experience, accommodating a variety of payment options like contactless payments, digital wallets and traditional credit cards. Its cloud-based setup offers real-time data analysis.

Though it is initially available for United States merchants, GPN’s Genius for Retail is designed as a comprehensive command center that caters to a wide range of retail businesses, from boutique gift stores to coffee shops and beauty supply chains.

This strategic move signifies Global Payments’ shift toward tech-based ecosystem solutions, enhancing its value beyond handling payments. With integrated tools, the Genius platform sets the company up to take advantage of the growing trend of digitization among small and medium-sized businesses.

GPN operates with a global workforce of over 27,000 employees across 38 countries and it continues to solidify its presence in the commerce ecosystem. In the first quarter of 2025, the company’s merchant solutions unit reported 2.3% year-over-year growth.

GPN’s Price Performance

Over the past year, GPN shares have declined 15.4% against the industry’s growth of 30.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

GPN’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

GPN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the business services space are OppFi Inc. OPFI, Green Dot Corporation GDOT and Sezzle Inc. SEZL, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OppFi’s current-year earnings of $1.23 per share has witnessed two upward revisions in the past 60 days against no movement in the opposite direction. OppFi beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 59.5%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $578.4 million, implying 10% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Green Dot’s current-year earnings of $1.22 per share has witnessed two upward revisions in the past 60 days against no movement in the opposite direction. Green Dot beat earnings estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, with the average surprise being 5.6%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $2.1 billion, calling for a 20.2% year-over-year increase.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sezzle’s current-year earnings of $3.24 per share has witnessed two upward revisions in the past 60 days against no movement in the opposite direction. Sezzle beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 159.9%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $438.4 million, suggesting 61.7% year-over-year growth.

