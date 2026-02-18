Global Payments Inc. Profit Declines In Q4

(RTTNews) - Global Payments Inc. (GPN) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $217.524 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $567.173 million, or $2.25 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Global Payments Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $754.712 million or $3.18 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.1% to $1.896 billion from $1.898 billion last year.

Global Payments Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $217.524 Mln. vs. $567.173 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.92 vs. $2.25 last year. -Revenue: $1.896 Bln vs. $1.898 Bln last year.

