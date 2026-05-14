Global Payments Enhances Restaurant Tech Portfolio With AI POS Launch

Global Payments Inc. GPN recently unveiled an AI-first version of its Genius handheld point-of-sale (POS) device, targeting restaurants and other frontline commerce environments. The new variant combines advanced hardware with AI-driven software capabilities designed to improve speed and operational efficiency.

One of the key features is AI-powered voice ordering, which allows restaurant staff to interact naturally with customers while the POS system automatically builds orders in the background, even in noisy environments. The device also includes AI-enabled upsell prompts and natural-language commands for menu and pricing updates. Its on-device neural processing capability allows certain AI workloads to run locally rather than relying entirely on cloud infrastructure.

Beyond table-service restaurants, the device supports use cases such as food trucks, line-busting operations, and pop-up stores. Other features include built-in microphones, 5G connectivity, offline payment support, NFC and EMV payment acceptance, USB-C fast charging, and an ultra-thin portable design.

GPN also introduced new self-service kiosk configurations under its Genius platform. The kiosks use the same payment infrastructure and platform architecture as the company’s countertop and handheld devices, enabling merchants to operate through a unified system. It plans to showcase the products at the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago during May 16-19, 2026.

This launch reinforces Global Payments’ strategy of deepening its integrated commerce capabilities through AI-driven solutions. The new Genius handheld device can support merchant retention, improve software and payment attach rates, and create additional cross-selling opportunities over time, strengthening GPN’s long-term competitive position.

GPN’s Stock Price Performance

Shares of Global Payments have lost 19.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 24.1%.



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GPN’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

GPN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Business Services space are Sezzle Inc. SEZL, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, and The Brink's Company BCO and Visa Inc. V, both carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sezzle’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $5.09 per share, indicating a 41.8% year-over-year increase. Sezzle beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 17.4%. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pinned at $592.6 million, implying 31.6% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Brink's 2026 earnings is pegged at $9.14 per share, indicating a 13.5% year-over-year increase. BCO beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 8.7%. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pinned at $5.7 billion, implying 7.5% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Visa's 2026 earnings is pegged at $13.08 per share, indicating a 14% year-over-year increase. Visa beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 3.2%. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pinned at $45.4 billion, implying 13.4% year-over-year growth.

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Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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