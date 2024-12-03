Global Payments' 2025 Report Highlights Key Trends in Commerce

Global Payments Inc. GPN recently released its 2025 Commerce and Payment Trends Report, which provides key insights into the rapidly evolving landscape of payment technologies. This report highlights key trends and positions GPN as a forward-thinking leader in the payment solutions space.

With major trends like the rise of AI in payment systems, the shift to unified commerce platforms and the growing importance of digital security tools, GPN is expected to strengthen its role as a partner to businesses navigating the complexities of modern commerce.As AI and embedded payments continue to transform industries, GPN’s approach to integrating these technologies will keep it at the forefront of payment innovation.

With a focus on B2B (business to business) and SMBs (small and medium-sized businesses), GPN can tailor its solutions to meet the unique needs of these sectors, helping them streamline operations and enhance customer experiences. By highlighting the growing demand for unified platforms and secure digital payment systems, GPN can allocate its resources effectively.

POS’s emergence as a Place of Service also bodes well for GPN. The rising use of POS systems in business management should aid GPN’s merchant solutions business. This unit’s adjusted net revenues grew 7% year over year in the third quarter of 2024, driven by POS account growth. GPN’s plans to expand its POS solutions to new markets also bodes well. Global Payments is aiming for adjusted net revenue growth, excluding dispositions, in the mid-single-digit percentage range for 2025. It expects adjusted earnings per share growth of around 10% for 2025.

GPN’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

GPN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold)

In the past month, Global Payments’ shares have gained 11.9% compared with the industry’s 9.1% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the Business Services space are Parsons Corporation PSN, Huron Consulting Group Inc. HURN and Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN. While Parsons sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Huron Consulting and Coinbase Global carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The bottom line of Parsons outpaced estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 17.49%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PSN’s 2024 earnings indicates an improvement of 40.7% from the 2023 reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues implies growth of 24.2% from the 2023 figure. The consensus mark for PSN’s earnings has moved 1.2% north in the past 30 days.

The bottom line of Huron Consulting outpaced estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 19.09%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HURN’s 2024 earnings indicates an improvement of 23% from the 2023 reported figure. The same for revenues implies growth of 8.6% from the 2023 number. The consensus mark for HURN’s earnings has moved 1% north in the past 30 days.

The bottom line of Coinbase Global outpaced estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 341.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COIN’s 2024 earnings indicates an improvement of more than 14 times from the 2023 reported figure. The same for revenues implies growth of 80.6% from the 2023 number. The consensus mark for COIN’s earnings has moved 3.3% north in the past seven days.

