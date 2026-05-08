Global Partners LP Profit Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - Global Partners LP (GLP) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $62.96 million, or $1.85 per share. This compares with $12.49 million, or $0.36 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.9% to $5.321 billion from $4.592 billion last year.

Global Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $62.96 Mln. vs. $12.49 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.85 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue: $5.321 Bln vs. $4.592 Bln last year.

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