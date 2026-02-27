Global Partners LP Bottom Line Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Global Partners LP (GLP) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $18.34 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $17.79 million, or $0.52 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.0% to $4.647 billion from $4.186 billion last year.

Global Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $18.34 Mln. vs. $17.79 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.54 vs. $0.52 last year. -Revenue: $4.647 Bln vs. $4.186 Bln last year.

