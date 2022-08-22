Global Net Lease Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Crosses Above 7.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of Global Net Lease Inc's 7.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: GNL.PRA) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.8125), with shares changing hands as low as $24.06 on the day. As of last close, GNL.PRA was trading at a 0.88% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 6.13% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of GNL.PRA shares, versus GNL:

Below is a dividend history chart for GNL.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Global Net Lease Inc's 7.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, Global Net Lease Inc's 7.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: GNL.PRA) is currently down about 1.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GNL) are down about 2.5%.

