Global Net Lease, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividends on Preferred Stock

Global Net Lease, Inc. declared quarterly dividends on its preferred stock, payable April 15, 2025.

Global Net Lease, Inc. has announced the declaration of quarterly dividends on its preferred stock, payable on April 15, 2025. The dividends include $0.453125 per share for the 7.25% Series A Preferred, $0.4296875 for the 6.875% Series B Preferred, $0.46875 for the 7.50% Series D Preferred, and $0.4609375 for the 7.375% Series E Preferred. Holders of record for these shares must be noted by the close of business on April 4, 2025. Global Net Lease is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on managing net lease assets in the U.S. and parts of Europe. The company also includes a disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements, highlighting the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with its potential future activities.

Potential Positives

GNL has declared quarterly dividends on multiple series of its preferred stock, demonstrating financial strength and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The declared dividends indicate that the company is generating sufficient earnings to support regular income distributions, which may attract more investors.

The planned payment of dividends on April 15, 2025, provides certainty to shareholders regarding their expected returns, reinforcing investor confidence in the company's stability.

Potential Negatives

Declaring dividends on preferred stock may indicate that the company is prioritizing payments to preferred shareholders over other financial commitments, which could raise concerns among common shareholders about the company's overall financial health.

The press release contains a significant disclaimer about forward-looking statements, emphasizing the risks and uncertainties associated with the company's future financial performance, which may lead to investor apprehension.

Potential difficulties in completing future acquisitions or dispositions may reflect challenges in the company's growth strategy, indicating that market conditions and capital availability could hinder its operational effectiveness.

FAQ

What are the dividend amounts declared by Global Net Lease?

Global Net Lease declared dividends of $0.453125, $0.4296875, $0.46875, and $0.4609375 per share for its Series A, B, D, and E Preferred Stocks, respectively.

When will the dividends be paid to shareholders?

The dividends are payable on April 15, 2025, to holders of record as of April 4, 2025.

What types of preferred stock does Global Net Lease have?

Global Net Lease has Series A, B, D, and E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stocks.

Where can I find more information about Global Net Lease?

Additional information about Global Net Lease can be found on its website at www.globalnetlease.com.

What is the focus of Global Net Lease's investment strategy?

Global Net Lease focuses on acquiring and managing income-producing net lease assets in the U.S. and Europe.

$GNL Insider Trading Activity

$GNL insiders have traded $GNL stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GNL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NICHOLAS S SCHORSCH has made 2 purchases buying 200,000 shares for an estimated $1,612,000 and 0 sales.

$GNL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 145 institutional investors add shares of $GNL stock to their portfolio, and 164 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEW YORK, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Net Lease, Inc. ("GNL" or the "Company") (NYSE: GNL/ GNL PRA / GNL PRB / GNL PRD / GNL PRE) announced today that it declared quarterly dividends on its outstanding preferred stock. Specifically, GNL declared (i) a dividend of $0.453125 per share on its 7.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock ("Series A Preferred Stock"), payable on April 15, 2025, to holders of record of shares of its Series A Preferred Stock at the close of business on April 4, 2025, (ii) a dividend of $0.4296875 per share on its 6.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock ("Series B Preferred Stock") payable on April 15, 2025 to holders of record of shares of its Series B Preferred Stock at the close of business on April 4, 2025, (iii) a dividend of $0.46875 per share on its 7.50% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock ("Series D Preferred Stock") payable on April 15, 2025 to holders of record of shares of its Series D Preferred Stock at the close of business on April 4, 2025, and (iv) a dividend of $0.4609375 per share on its 7.375% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock ("Series E Preferred Stock") payable on April 15, 2025 to holders of record of shares of its Series E Preferred Stock at the close of business on April 4, 2025.







About Global Net Lease, Inc.







Global Net Lease, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE, which focuses on acquiring and managing a global portfolio of income producing net lease assets across the United States, and Western and Northern Europe. Additional information about GNL can be found on its website at



www.globalnetlease.com



.







Important Notice







The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different. The words such as "may," "will," "seeks," "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "predicts," "plans," "intends," "would," "could," "should" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include the risks that any potential future acquisition or disposition (including the proposed sale of the multi-tenant portfolio) by the Company is subject to market conditions, capital availability and timing considerations and may not be identified or completed on favorable terms, or at all. Some of the risks and uncertainties, although not all risks and uncertainties, that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those presented in the Company’s forward-looking statements are set forth in the "Risk Factors" and "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk" sections in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and all of its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as such risks, uncertainties and other important factors may be updated from time to time in the Company’s subsequent reports. Further, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time, unless required by law.







