Global Net Lease Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GNL

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Global Net Lease Inc (Symbol: GNL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.91, changing hands as low as $7.87 per share. Global Net Lease Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GNL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GNL's low point in its 52 week range is $6.52 per share, with $10.185 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.92.

