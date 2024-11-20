GLOBAL LINK MANAGEMENT Reports Mixed 2024 Financial Results

GLOBAL LINK MANAGEMENT INC. (JP:3486) has released an update.
GLOBAL LINK MANAGEMENT INC. reported a mixed financial performance for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, with net sales up by 15.6% year-on-year, but significant declines in operating and ordinary profits by 40.6% and 49.9%, respectively. Despite the challenges, the company has revised its full-year forecast upward, projecting net sales of 64 billion yen, marking a 55.1% increase from the previous year.
