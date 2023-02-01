Global Entry: What Is It And How To Apply For It

Global Entry is a U.S. government run pay-to-play program that allows its members to breeze through passport control and immigration upon returning to the United States from abroad. They do so by screening all applicants through a series of background checks and interviews in order to ensure they are considered low-risk travelers.

Since this program is run by the same agency that provides TSA PreCheck, the Department of Homeland Security, and there is an overlap in requirements, Global Entry members are extended the benefits of TSA Precheck without having to pay a separate application fee. This makes Global Entry a no-brainer for any passengers who would like to save time not just when returning from abroad but also when flying domestically.

How Does Global Entry Work?

Global Entry works by pre-screening all applicants and running a background check to deem them safe. Once that determination is made, members are afforded expedited clearance into the country when returning to the U.S.

Upon landing from your international flight into any of the participating U.S. airports, all you have to do is follow the signage directing you towards the Global Entry kiosks – normally an altogether separate section of the immigration area – where you will either be asked to scan your passport or other form of ID, enter your Global Entry or Trusted Traveler Number or, in the latest version of its kiosks, simply take a picture for its facial recognition software to identify you.

Once finished, the kiosk will direct you to follow the signs to the exit and may print an interaction receipt with your information and picture or simply direct you to an agent who may ask if you have anything to declare. Your next step is baggage claim and you’ll be on your way home in no time.

Global Entry also offers its program benefits in a total of 15 international airports where the U.S. allows pre-clearance into the country before boarding your flight. This means all of the formalities of entering the United States are taken care of before you’re physically in the country and all you need to do after landing is collect your luggage and head home. If your pre-cleared flight has a connection once landing in the U.S., you will also save time by not going through a TSA checkpoint and will instead head directly to your connecting flight gate without having to re-check your luggage.

However, receiving expedited access to customs does not mean you are exempt from its rules. According to the Customs and Border Protection’s website: “while Global Entry’s goal is to speed travelers through the process, members may still be selected for further examination when entering the United States.”

If you are traveling together with your family members, everyone in your party would have to be a Global Entry member in order to take advantage of the program, including your underage kids. Unlike TSA Precheck, minors do not get to enjoy the benefits of Global Entry by virtue of traveling with their parents unless they have a paid membership as well.

How Much Does Global Entry Cost?

A 5-year membership into the program will cost you $100 and it is payable online as part of your application. As such, you are able to use any credit or debit card.

However, it is worth mentioning that several high-end travel credit cards come with a Global Entry credit as a benefit, so you are able to use them as payment during your application and the overall amount will be refunded back to you in the form of a statement credit.

Some of the premium cards that will credit back the entirety of the Global Entry application fee (up to $100 statement credit) once every four years include:

How To Apply For Global Entry

Applying is a simple and straightforward process. All you need to do to apply is head to the DHS website dedicated to the program and fill out all the required forms. Once submitted, your information will be reviewed by the agency and an eligibility determination will be made. If you are conditionally approved, you will be required to schedule an interview at one of the locations listed on the website. If you are planning an international trip, you may also secure an interview on arrival depending on the airport where you first land in the U.S.

It is worth mentioning that DHS only extends membership to their trusted traveler programs to United States citizens and permanent residents. Citizens from a few select other countries are able to apply for Global Entry, although the requirements may be different depending on the country of origin.

Membership can be revoked at the agency’s discretion, for example for failing to declare prohibited or restricted goods into the country, for being convicted of any crimes or for being under federal investigation. Application fees are non-refundable should your application be denied, so do make sure you meet eligibility criteria before submitting your application.

How Long Does Global Entry Last?

Membership to the program is granted for a total of 5 years and it requires renewal should you wish to continue participating in the program. There is no cap to the number of times one can continue to renew the membership every five years.

How To Renew Global Entry

Every 5 years, before your membership lapses, you have the opportunity to renew for another 5 years in the program. You can do so from the same website where your original membership is stored. Since processing times tend to be slow, you can start your renewal process within the last year before expiry and continue to enjoy benefits for up to 24 months past expiration if your renewal is not processed in time.

The cost for renewal is the same as for an initial application. You may not need to go through another interview when renewing your application, but do note that if your membership lapses, you will be required to re-apply and may be subjected to another interview.

The processing time for a new application is generally 4 to 6 months, and it can be challenging to find availability for in-person interviews so make sure to check your membership expiration dates.

Bottom Line

Global Entry is a paid government program that can get you through the immigration process upon arrival to the United States quickly and efficiently. You’ll skip the long lines of physical passport checks and head to an automated kiosk for processing. Membership lasts for 5 years and the $100 membership fee can be credited back to you by many of the credit cards you may already have in your wallet, making it a great addition to the travelers’ toolkit.

