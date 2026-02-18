Global-E Online Stock Is Surging on Earnings and Guidance

Key Points

Global-E Online's fourth-quarter results beat Wall Street's expectations on strong demand.

The company's guidance for 2026 was very upbeat, reflecting management confidence in a strong sales pipeline.

Shares of Israeli e-commerce platform provider Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) were sharply higher at midday on Wednesday, after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

As of noon ET, Global-E Online's shares were up about 11.9% from Tuesday's closing price.

Global-E Online's revenue and earnings both beat expectations

Global-E Online reported its fourth-quarter results before the U.S. markets opened on Wednesday. They were good, as both adjusted earnings per share and revenue handily beat Wall Street's estimates.

Revenue of $336.7 million, up 28% from a year ago, drove adjusted earnings per share of 49 cents, up from 30 cents per share in the year-ago period. Gross merchandise value (GMV), a key operating metric for the company's management, was $2.36 billion, up 37.8% from the prior year. The company's fourth-quarter launches included a slew of big-name luxury and consumer brands.

But its 2026 guidance is probably what had investors most excited.

Strong guidance for the first quarter and the full year

Global-E Online sees strong demand continuing throughout the year. Its guidance calls for first-quarter revenue between $247 million and $254 million and full-year sales between $1.21 billion and $1.27 billion. Both ranges were higher than analysts had expected.

"We are excited about the opportunities and the pipeline that we see ahead of us, as is evident from our 2026 outlook," CEO Amir Schlachet said in a statement. It appears that investors were just as excited on Wednesday.

John Rosevear has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Global-E Online. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.