Global-e Online Posts Narrower Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - Global-e Online (GLBE) posted a net loss in the first quarter of $17.9 million compared to a loss of $32.1 million in the first quarter of 2024. Loss per share was $0.11 compared to a loss of $0.19. Adjusted EBITDA was $31.6 million compared to $21.3 million.

Revenue in the first quarter was $189.9 million, an increase of 30% year over year. GMV was $1.24 billion, an increase of 34% year over year.

For the second quarter, the company expects: adjusted EBITDA in a range of $35 - $39 million, and revenue in a range of $204 - $211 million.

