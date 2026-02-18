Global-e Online Issues Guidance

Markets
(RTTNews) - Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) issued guidance for the first quarter and full year 2026. For first quarter, Global-e expects GMV of $1.71 billion to $1.75 billion, revenue of $247 million to $254 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $46.5 million to $49.5 million. For the full year 2026, the company forecasts GMV of $8.45 billion to $8.80 billion, revenue of $1.21 billion to $1.27 billion, and adjusted EBITDA of $259 million to $284 million.

Fourth quarter net profit attributable to shareholders increased to $62.45 million from $1.51 million, prior year. Earnings per share was $0.35 compared to $0.01. Adjusted EBITDA was $87.2 million, an increase of 53%. Non-GAAP net profit per share was $0.49 compared to $0.30. Revenue was $336.7 million, an increase of 28% year over year. GMV was $2.36 billion, an increase of 37.8%.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Global-e Online shares are up 18.22 percent to $35.11.

