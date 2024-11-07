Global Data Centre Group Announces Special Distribution

Global Data Centre Group (AU:GDC) has released an update.

Global Data Centre Group has clarified a recent announcement, stating that a special income distribution will be made for its fully paid units stapled securities, correcting a previous classification error. This special distribution is associated with the Global Data Centre Operations Fund, with no current distribution from the Global Data Centre Investment Fund. The record date for this distribution is set for November 13, 2024, following an ex-date of November 12, 2024.

