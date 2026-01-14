Global Atomic (GLATF) Price Target Increased by 23.92% to 1.59

The average one-year price target for Global Atomic (OTCPK:GLATF) has been revised to $1.59 / share. This is an increase of 23.92% from the prior estimate of $1.28 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.09 to a high of $2.57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.14% from the latest reported closing price of $1.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global Atomic. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLATF is 0.22%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 46,263K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 24,318K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,898K shares , representing a decrease of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLATF by 39.16% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 12,618K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,781K shares , representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLATF by 46.48% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF holds 8,893K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,981K shares , representing an increase of 10.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLATF by 32.89% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 150K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 146K shares , representing an increase of 2.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLATF by 19.90% over the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 105K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares , representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLATF by 22.97% over the last quarter.

