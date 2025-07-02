Glo Fiber Launches High-Speed Fiber Optic Broadband Service in Hillsboro, Ohio

Glo Fiber launches 100% fiber optic broadband in Hillsboro, Ohio, providing high-speed internet to over 3,000 homes and businesses.

Glo Fiber, a service from Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, has launched its 100% fiber optic broadband service in select neighborhoods of Hillsboro, Ohio, with construction expected to be completed by early 2026. This new service will provide over 3,000 homes and businesses with high-speed internet options, offering speeds of up to 5 Gbps. Hillsboro's Mayor, Justin Harsha, praised the investment in broadband infrastructure, noting its benefits for the community, including support for local businesses and remote work. Glo Fiber is recognized for its reliable service and customer support, offering additional services like phone, video, and Whole Home Wi-Fi.

Glo Fiber is launching a 100% fiber optic broadband service in Hillsboro, Ohio, expanding access to high-speed internet for over 3,000 homes and businesses.

The service offers high-speed, symmetrical upload and download speeds of up to 5 Gbps, enhancing internet reliability and user experience.

The investment by Glo Fiber is supported by city officials, indicating strong community backing and recognition of the importance of broadband infrastructure.

Glo Fiber's commitment to excellent local customer service is highlighted, positioning the company favorably against competitors in the area.

The press release does not provide information on potential challenges or delays in the construction timeline, which may lead to public skepticism about the project's completion and reliability.

There is no mention of competitive advantages or market differentiation against existing broadband service providers in Hillsboro, which may indicate a lack of confidence in attracting customers.

The release does not highlight any partnerships or endorsements beyond the Mayor of Hillsboro, possibly signaling a limited community engagement or support for the service rollout.

What is Glo Fiber's service area in Ohio?

Glo Fiber has launched its 100% fiber optic broadband service in Hillsboro, Ohio, serving over 3,000 homes and businesses.

What speeds can customers expect from Glo Fiber?

Customers can enjoy super-fast symmetrical upload and download speeds of up to 5 gigabits per second (Gbps).

How can residents sign up for Glo Fiber service?

Residents can check availability or sign up for service at www.glofiber.com/en/local/oh/hillsboro.

What additional services does Glo Fiber offer?

Glo Fiber also provides phone service, video service, and Whole Home Wi-Fi for comprehensive connectivity solutions.

What makes Glo Fiber different from competitors?

Key differentiators include fiber-to-the-home technology, high symmetrical speeds, no long-term contracts, and prompt local customer service.

EDINBURG, Va., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (Nasdaq: SHEN), has launched their 100% fiber optic broadband service in initial neighborhoods in Hillsboro, Ohio. Construction began earlier this year and is expected to be completed in early 2026, providing over 3,000 homes and businesses with a reliable, future-proof option for high-speed internet service.



www.glofiber.com/en/local/oh/hillsboro



“The City of Hillsboro is a growing community that recognizes the benefits of strong infrastructure, including broadband,” said Justin Harsha, Mayor of Hillsboro. “Fiber broadband provides value to businesses, students, homeowners and more. The City of Hillsboro is very pleased that Glo Fiber has chosen to invest here."





Glo Fiber provides super-fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds of up to 5 gigabits per second (Gbps). Fiber-to-the-home technology and Shentel’s 17,200-mile regional fiber network enable Glo Fiber to deliver high speeds, low latency, and unparalleled internet reliability. The company has earned a reputation for providing superior local customer service across its markets, including the growing list of communities in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware. In addition to high-speed internet, Glo Fiber offers phone service, video service, and Whole Home Wi-Fi for a seamless connection anywhere in your home or business.





“We are thrilled to bring Glo Fiber’s high-speed, reliable fiber-to-the-home service to the residents and businesses of Hillsboro,” said Chris Kyle, VP of Industry Affairs & Regulatory at Shentel. “Access to fiber-based internet is a game-changer — it empowers local businesses with the connectivity they need to thrive, supports remote work and education, and enhances everyday digital experiences for families. We look forward to delivering the speed, reliability, and customer-focused service that Hillsboro deserves."





Fiber-to-the-home technology with exceptional reliability



Fiber-to-the-home technology with exceptional reliability



Symmetrical download and upload speeds of up to 5 Gbps



Symmetrical download and upload speeds of up to 5 Gbps



Easy, straight-forward pricing with no long-term contracts



Easy, straight-forward pricing with no long-term contracts



Prompt and friendly local customer service







www.glofiber.com





www.glofiberbusiness.com



Glo Fiber provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access, live streaming TV, and digital phone service powered by Shentel (Nasdaq: SHEN). With services now available to approximately 363,000 homes and businesses, Glo Fiber offers reliable, symmetrical broadband service using state-of-the-art technology, including XGS-PON 10 Gbps networks.







Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to residential and commercial customers in eight contiguous states in the eastern United States. Shentel’s services include: broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 17,200 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit



www.shentel.com



Jennifer McDowell, Shentel







Jennifer.McDowell@emp.shentel.com







540-984-5055





https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab23b344-7752-40fc-b662-166332b19fac





