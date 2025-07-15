Glo Fiber Expands Fiber-to-the-Home Services to York County Communities in Pennsylvania

Glo Fiber will expand FTTH broadband services to over 2,000 homes in York County, Pennsylvania, completing construction by 2026.

Quiver AI Summary

Potential Positives

Glo Fiber's expansion into Hallam Borough, Hellam Township, and Wrightsville Borough will provide fiber-to-the-home broadband services to over 2,000 additional homes and businesses, enhancing local connectivity.

The deployment of high-speed internet services with symmetrical speeds of up to 5 Gbps and advanced fiber-optic technology positions Glo Fiber as a competitive choice for residents and businesses in the area.

The expansion is anticipated to strengthen the local economy by attracting new business investments and supporting the growth of existing enterprises.

The company's reputation for superior local customer service reinforces its commitment to positively impacting the communities it serves.

Potential Negatives

Despite the announcement of expansion, there is no indication of specific challenges or competition that Glo Fiber may face in these new markets, which could lead to potential difficulties in gaining market share.



The timelines for construction completion in 2026 could suggest delays in service availability, potentially frustrating customers who are eager for faster internet options.



While the press release highlights the advantages of the service, it lacks information on pricing or potential cost implications for consumers, which might raise concerns about affordability in the new markets.

FAQ

What areas will Glo Fiber expand to in Pennsylvania?

Glo Fiber is expanding to Hallam Borough, Hellam Township, and Wrightsville Borough in York County, Pennsylvania.

When will construction be completed for Glo Fiber's expansion?

Construction for the Glo Fiber expansion is expected to be completed in 2026.

What internet speeds does Glo Fiber offer?

Glo Fiber provides symmetrical upload and download speeds of up to 5 gigabits per second (Gbps).

What additional services does Glo Fiber provide besides internet?

In addition to high-speed internet, Glo Fiber offers phone service, video service, and Whole-Home Wi-Fi.

How can I learn more about Glo Fiber services?

To learn more about Glo Fiber, visit www.glofiber.com/en/local/pa/york for residential and www.glofiberbusiness.com for commercial services.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SHEN Insider Trading Activity

$SHEN insiders have traded $SHEN stock on the open market 39 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 39 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CONTROLCO, LLC ECP has made 18 purchases buying 340,631 shares for an estimated $4,503,688 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. FIBER HOLDINGS GP, LLC ECP has made 18 purchases buying 340,631 shares for an estimated $4,503,688 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHRISTOPHER E FRENCH (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 16,500 shares for an estimated $198,167 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GLENN E JR LYTLE (SVP Commercial Sales) purchased 500 shares for an estimated $4,985

$SHEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $SHEN stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SHEN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SHEN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BWS Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

Full Release



EDINBURG, Va., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (“Shentel”) (Nasdaq: SHEN), announced they have reached agreements to deploy fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband services to Hallam Borough, Hellam Township and Wrightsville Borough in York County, Pennsylvania. Glo Fiber will bring their future-proof, 100% fiber network to over 2,000 homes and businesses in the area, adding to already available 27,000 homes and businesses throughout the County. Engineering work in these new areas is currently underway, and construction will be completed in 2026.





“Hallam Borough is excited to announce the expansion of Glo Fiber to our community,” stated Hallam Borough Councilman, Derek Dietz. “We are thrilled to be able to offer our residents an additional choice for broadband internet service as well as TV service and are certain the partnership between Hallam Borough and Glo Fiber will be of great benefit.”





Hellam Township Board Chairman, Dave Cox, on behalf of the Board of Supervisors said, “We’re happy to be able to offer another option to our residents for fiber.”





"Wrightsville Borough is excited to have Glo-Fiber's advanced fiber-optic internet as a choice for our town. This high-speed service will make more choices available at competitive prices," said Wrightsville Borough Councilman Eric White.





Glo Fiber provides super-fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds of up to 5 gigabits per second (Gbps). Fiber-to-the-home technology and Shentel’s 17,200-mile regional fiber network enable Glo Fiber to deliver high speeds, low latency, and unparalleled internet reliability. The company has earned a reputation for providing superior local customer service across its markets, including the growing list of communities in Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, and Delaware. In addition to high-speed internet, Glo Fiber offers phone service, video service, and Whole-Home Wi-Fi for a seamless connection anywhere in your home or business.





"We are thrilled to bring Glo Fiber’s reliable, high-speed internet to Hallam Borough, Hellam Township, and Wrightsville Borough,” said Chris Kyle, Vice President of Regulatory & Industry Affairs. “Access to fiber-optic connectivity is essential for residents and businesses alike — unlocking new opportunities for remote work, online education, and seamless digital communication. This expansion not only enhances quality of life, but also strengthens the local economy by attracting new business investments and supporting growth for existing enterprises. We look forward to being a vital part of these communities and fostering a future of innovation and progress."





As a leading broadband internet provider, Glo Fiber takes great pride in several key competitive differentiators:







Fiber-to-the-home technology with exceptional reliability



Symmetrical download and upload speeds of up to 5 Gbps



Easy, straight-forward pricing with no long-term contracts



Prompt and friendly local customer service







To learn more about Glo Fiber, please visit



www.glofiber.com/en/local/pa/york



for residential service and



www.glofiberbusiness.com



for commercial service.







About Glo Fiber







Glo Fiber provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access, live streaming TV, and digital phone service powered by Shentel (Nasdaq: SHEN). With services now available to more than 363,000 homes and businesses, Glo Fiber offers reliable, symmetrical broadband service using state-of-the-art technology, including XGS-PON 10 Gbps networks.







About Shenandoah Telecommunications







Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to residential and commercial customers in eight contiguous states in the eastern United States. Shentel’s services include: broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 17,200 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit



www.shentel.com



.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab23b344-7752-40fc-b662-166332b19fac





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.