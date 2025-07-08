Glo Fiber will expand fiber broadband services to 2,600 homes in Frederick County, Maryland, by 2026.

Glo Fiber, a service powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel), announced plans to expand its fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband services to over 2,600 additional residences in Frederick County, Maryland, particularly in New Market and Walkersville. Construction of the new infrastructure is set to conclude in 2026, contributing to the existing access for over 15,000 homes and businesses in the area. Glo Fiber, known for its high-speed internet capabilities with symmetrical upload and download speeds of up to 5 Gbps, aims to enhance internet service options in smaller communities. Local officials from Walkersville and New Market expressed their enthusiasm for improved internet choices for residents. Glo Fiber emphasizes local customer service and straightforward pricing without long-term contracts, along with offering additional services like phone, video, and Whole Home Wi-Fi.

Glo Fiber is expanding its fiber-to-the-home broadband services to over 2,600 additional homes in Frederick County, Maryland, indicating strong growth and market demand.

The deployment of high-speed internet service with speeds of up to 5 Gbps underscores Glo Fiber’s commitment to providing advanced technology and reliability in underserved areas.

The positive reception from local officials in Walkersville and New Market reflects a strong community partnership and support for the company’s initiatives.

With services now available to approximately 363,000 homes and businesses, Glo Fiber is solidifying its presence in the regional broadband market, enhancing its competitive edge.

Construction completion is scheduled for 2026, which indicates a significant delay in providing the promised service to the additional homes.



The press release focuses on the expansion to over 2,600 homes but fails to mention the overall competitive landscape, which could imply challenges in market penetration and customer acquisition.



Despite the praise for technology and services, there is no acknowledgment of potential technical or logistical challenges that could impact service delivery or customer satisfaction in the newly served areas.

What areas will Glo Fiber expand to in Frederick County?

Glo Fiber is expanding to New Market and Walkersville, adding service to over 2,600 additional homes.

When is construction expected to be completed?

Construction for the new fiber-to-the-home services is scheduled to be completed in 2026.

How fast are Glo Fiber's internet speeds?

Glo Fiber offers symmetrical upload and download speeds of up to 5 gigabits per second (Gbps).

What additional services does Glo Fiber provide?

In addition to high-speed internet, Glo Fiber offers phone service, video service, and Whole Home Wi-Fi.

How can I learn more about Glo Fiber services?

Visit www.glofiber.com/en/local/md/frederick for residential service and www.glofiberbusiness.com for commercial service.

$SHEN insiders have traded $SHEN stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 31 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CONTROLCO, LLC ECP has made 14 purchases buying 261,987 shares for an estimated $3,352,663 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. FIBER HOLDINGS GP, LLC ECP has made 14 purchases buying 261,987 shares for an estimated $3,352,663 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHRISTOPHER E FRENCH (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 16,500 shares for an estimated $198,167 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GLENN E JR LYTLE (SVP Commercial Sales) purchased 500 shares for an estimated $4,985

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $SHEN stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EDINBURG, Va., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (“Shentel”) (Nasdaq: SHEN), announced they have reached an agreement to deploy fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband services to over 2,600 additional homes in Frederick County, Maryland in the towns of New Market and Walkersville. Glo Fiber’s future-proof, reliable high-speed internet service is already available to more than 15,000 homes and businesses in the Frederick market, and construction is scheduled to be completed in 2026. This expansion is a testament to Glo Fiber’s mission to bring state-of-the-art fiber broadband service and internet choice to smaller cities and towns.





“The Town of Walkersville is looking forward to the opportunity to work with Glo Fiber to provide our citizens with superior fiber-to-the-home technology,” said Sean Williams, Town Manager of Walkersville.





“The Town of New Market is happy that through Shentel, we can provide our residents with greater choice in their internet options,” said Mayor Winslow F. Burhans, III.





Glo Fiber provides super-fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds of up to 5 gigabits per second (Gbps). Fiber-to-the-home technology and Shentel’s 17,200-mile regional fiber network enable Glo Fiber to deliver high speeds, low latency, and unparalleled internet reliability. The company has earned a reputation for providing superior local customer service across its markets, including the growing list of communities in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Delaware. In addition to high-speed internet, Glo Fiber offers phone service, video service, and Whole Home Wi-Fi for a seamless connection anywhere in your home or business.





“Since 2021, we have continued expanding throughout the Frederick area,” said Chris Kyle, Vice President of Industry Affairs & Regulatory at Shentel. “Walkersville and New Market, like the other Frederick County municipalities, were enthusiastic about providing their residents and businesses with a fiber-to-the-home option. We’re proud of the work we are completing in the region and are proud to continue partnering with both the County and the Towns to provide the fastest, most reliable service possible.”





Fiber-to-the-home technology with exceptional reliability



Fiber-to-the-home technology with exceptional reliability



Symmetrical download and upload speeds of up to 5 Gbps



Symmetrical download and upload speeds of up to 5 Gbps



Easy, straight-forward pricing with no long-term contracts



Easy, straight-forward pricing with no long-term contracts



Prompt and friendly local customer service







To learn more about Glo Fiber, please visit www.glofiber.com/en/local/md/frederick for residential service and www.glofiberbusiness.com for commercial service.







Glo Fiber provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access, live streaming TV, and digital phone service powered by Shentel (Nasdaq: SHEN). With services now available to approximately 363,000 homes and businesses, Glo Fiber offers reliable, symmetrical broadband service using state-of-the-art technology, including XGS-PON 10 Gbps networks.







Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to residential and commercial customers in eight contiguous states in the eastern United States. Shentel’s services include: broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 17,200 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit



www.shentel.com



.







Jennifer McDowell







Jennifer.McDowell@glofiber.com







540-984-5055





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab23b344-7752-40fc-b662-166332b19fac





