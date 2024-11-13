A Glimpse of Vuzix's Earnings Potential

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-11-14. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Vuzix to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.12.

Investors in Vuzix are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.52, which was followed by a 9.58% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vuzix's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.15 -0.14 -0.15 EPS Actual -0.62 -0.16 -0.32 -0.17 Price Change % -10.0% 3.0% -3.0% -17.0%

Market Performance of Vuzix's Stock

Shares of Vuzix were trading at $1.05 as of November 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 55.13%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Vuzix

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Vuzix.

Vuzix has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $2.0, the consensus suggests a potential 90.48% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Sono-Tek, LightPath Technologies and Coda Octopus Group, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Sono-Tek received a Outperform consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $10.0, implying a potential 852.38% upside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Buy trajectory for LightPath Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $3.0, implying a potential 185.71% upside. Coda Octopus Group is maintaining an Buy status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $11.0, indicating a potential 947.62% upside. Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Sono-Tek, LightPath Technologies and Coda Octopus Group, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Vuzix Buy -76.71% $-333.14K -74.83% Sono-Tek Outperform -8.46% $2.52M 2.02% LightPath Technologies Buy -10.85% $2.53M -7.60% Coda Octopus Group Buy 11.98% $4.05M 2.45%

Key Takeaway:

Vuzix ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative percentages indicating a decline. However, it ranks at the top for Return on Equity, showing a positive percentage. Overall, Vuzix's performance is mixed compared to its peers, with room for improvement in revenue-related metrics.

All You Need to Know About Vuzix

Vuzix Corp is engaged in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and selling of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense, and consumer markets. Its products include head-mounted (or HMDs or heads-up displays or HUDs) smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays, and augmented reality, as well as OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Japan, Netherlands, and other countries.

Key Indicators: Vuzix's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Vuzix's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -76.71% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Vuzix's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -3717.12%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vuzix's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -74.83%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vuzix's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -70.5%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Vuzix's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.02, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Vuzix visit their earnings calendar on our site.

