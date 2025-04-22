A Glimpse of Vista Energy's Earnings Potential

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-04-23. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Vista Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04.

Investors in Vista Energy are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 5.42% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Vista Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.900 1.350 1.20 0.890 EPS Actual 0.913 1.662 1.39 0.792 Price Change % -5.0% 2.0% 2.0% -2.0%

Tracking Vista Energy's Stock Performance

Shares of Vista Energy were trading at $45.36 as of April 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.57%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Vista Energy

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Vista Energy.

Vista Energy has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $66.0, the consensus suggests a potential 45.5% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Viper Energy, Comstock Resources and Chord Energy, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Viper Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $55.9, suggesting a potential 23.24% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Comstock Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $15.67, suggesting a potential 65.45% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Chord Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $150.56, suggesting a potential 231.92% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Viper Energy, Comstock Resources and Chord Energy, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Matador Resources Outperform 17.54% $410.85M 4.31% Viper Energy Outperform 11.70% $147.77M 13.59% Comstock Resources Neutral -10.74% $8.26M -2.08% Chord Energy Outperform 50.79% $309.74M 2.44%

Key Takeaway:

Vista Energy ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Vista Energy is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Vista Energy

Vista Energy SAB de CV is an independent oil and gas company. It is focused on shale oil and shale gas exploration at its main assets in Vaca Muerta. The company has operations in Argentina and Mexico. The company operates in a single segment- the exploration and production of Crude oil, Natural gas, and LPG. Geographically, It operates in Argentina and Mexico. it generates the majority of its revenue from Argentina.

Financial Milestones: Vista Energy's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Vista Energy's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 52.43% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 19.9%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vista Energy's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.97% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.43%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Vista Energy's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.95. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for Vista Energy visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for VIST

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2025 Citigroup Upgrades Neutral Buy Jan 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight Jan 2025 UBS Downgrades Buy Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for VIST

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.