A Glimpse of Valmont Industries's Earnings Potential

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-10-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Valmont Industries will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.00.

Anticipation surrounds Valmont Industries's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.68, which was followed by a 10.61% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Valmont Industries's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 4.08 3.25 3.04 3.72 EPS Actual 4.76 4.32 3.18 4.12 Price Change % 11.0% 18.0% -3.0% -14.000000000000002%

Performance of Valmont Industries Shares

Shares of Valmont Industries were trading at $305.22 as of October 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 31.41%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Valmont Industries

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Valmont Industries.

Analysts have provided Valmont Industries with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $340.0, suggesting a potential 11.4% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of MDU Resources Gr, Dycom Industries and WillScot Holdings, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

MDU Resources Gr is maintaining an Neutral status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $31.0, indicating a potential 89.84% downside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Dycom Industries, with an average 1-year price target of $209.75, implying a potential 31.28% downside. WillScot Holdings received a Buy consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $47.83, implying a potential 84.33% downside. Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for MDU Resources Gr, Dycom Industries and WillScot Holdings, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Valmont Industries Buy -0.63% $320.28M 6.92% MDU Resources Gr Neutral -3.99% $190.25M 2.02% Dycom Industries Buy 15.51% $250.18M 6.11% WillScot Holdings Buy 3.87% $327.12M -3.72%

Key Takeaway:

Valmont Industries ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth and below average for Consensus rating.

Discovering Valmont Industries: A Closer Look

Valmont Industries Inc is an investment holding company. It operates through two segments namely Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company generates maximum revenue from the Infrastructure segment. The infrastructure segment consists of the manufacture and distribution of products and solutions to serve the infrastructure markets of utility, renewable energy, lighting, transportation, and telecommunications, and coatings services to preserve metal products. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from North America.

Financial Milestones: Valmont Industries's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Valmont Industries's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.63%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Valmont Industries's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.59%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Valmont Industries's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.92%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Valmont Industries's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.88% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.8.

To track all earnings releases for Valmont Industries visit their earnings calendar on our site.

