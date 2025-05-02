A Glimpse of Titan America's Earnings Potential

Titan America (NYSE:TTAM) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-05-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Titan America will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20.

Investors in Titan America are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.00, leading to a 0.75% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Titan America's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.21 EPS Actual 0.21 Price Change % -1.0%

Performance of Titan America Shares

Shares of Titan America were trading at $13.37 as of May 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 20.18%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Titan America

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Titan America.

The consensus rating for Titan America is Buy, derived from 9 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $17.28 implies a potential 29.24% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Loma Negra Cia Industria, Knife River Holding and Eagle Materials, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Loma Negra Cia Industria, with an average 1-year price target of $14.0, suggesting a potential 4.71% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Knife River Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $111.0, suggesting a potential 730.22% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Eagle Materials, with an average 1-year price target of $254.25, suggesting a potential 1801.65% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Loma Negra Cia Industria, Knife River Holding and Eagle Materials are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Titan America Buy -2.34% $95.73M 4.83% Loma Negra Cia Industria Buy -20.65% $66.41B 4.27% Knife River Holding Outperform 1.60% $114.11M 1.59% Eagle Materials Neutral -0.14% $177.81M 8.17%

Key Takeaway:

Titan America is positioned in the middle among its peers for consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth. In terms of gross profit, it is at the top. For return on equity, it is positioned in the middle.

Discovering Titan America: A Closer Look

Titan America SA is a vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating on the Eastern Seaboard. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, operates in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of cement, fly ash, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and concrete blocks to resellers and construction contractors in the Eastern region of the United States.

Titan America's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Titan America's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.34%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Titan America's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.37%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Titan America's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.83% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Titan America's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.35% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.61, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

