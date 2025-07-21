A Glimpse of Texas Instruments's Earnings Potential

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-22. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Texas Instruments to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32.

Anticipation surrounds Texas Instruments's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.21, leading to a 6.56% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Texas Instruments's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.07 1.2 1.38 1.17 EPS Actual 1.28 1.3 1.47 1.22 Price Change % 7.000000000000001% -8.0% 4.0% -0.0%

Tracking Texas Instruments's Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments were trading at $216.62 as of July 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.93%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Texas Instruments

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments has received a total of 26 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $199.31, the consensus suggests a potential 7.99% downside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Qualcomm, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Qualcomm, with an average 1-year price target of $180.23, suggesting a potential 16.8% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for and Qualcomm, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Texas Instruments Neutral 11.14% $2.31B 7.08% Qualcomm Neutral 16.93% $6.04B 10.30%

Key Takeaway:

Texas Instruments is in the middle for Consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth. It is at the bottom for Gross Profit. It is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Discovering Texas Instruments: A Closer Look

Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates over 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in processors and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.

Financial Insights: Texas Instruments

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Texas Instruments's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.14%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Texas Instruments's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 28.98%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Texas Instruments's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.08%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.4%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, Texas Instruments faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Texas Instruments visit their earnings calendar on our site.

