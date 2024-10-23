A Glimpse of Reliance's Earnings Potential

Reliance (NYSE:RS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-10-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Reliance will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.66.

The announcement from Reliance is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.08, leading to a 1.33% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Reliance's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 4.73 5.55 3.92 5 EPS Actual 4.65 5.30 4.73 5 Price Change % -1.0% -1.0% -2.0% 0.0%

Market Performance of Reliance's Stock

Shares of Reliance were trading at $287.19 as of October 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.75%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Reliance

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Reliance.

With 1 analyst ratings, Reliance has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $325.0, indicating a potential 13.17% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Steel Dynamics, United States Steel and ATI, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Steel Dynamics, with an average 1-year price target of $136.82, suggesting a potential 52.36% downside. The consensus among analysts is an Buy trajectory for United States Steel, with an average 1-year price target of $42.64, indicating a potential 85.15% downside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Buy trajectory for ATI, with an average 1-year price target of $77.0, implying a potential 73.19% downside. Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Steel Dynamics, United States Steel and ATI, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Reliance Outperform -6.11% $1.09B 3.44% Steel Dynamics Neutral -6.28% $774.84M 3.49% United States Steel Buy -17.77% $489M 1.62% ATI Buy 4.71% $227.40M 6.25%

Key Takeaway:

Reliance underperforms in revenue growth compared to peers. Reliance has the highest gross profit among peers. Reliance has the highest return on equity among peers.

All You Need to Know About Reliance

Reliance Inc is a diversified metal solutions provider and metals service center company. It provides value-added metals processing services and distributes.

Financial Insights: Reliance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Reliance's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -6.11%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Reliance's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.35% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Reliance's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.44%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Reliance's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.53%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Reliance's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.18, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Reliance visit their earnings calendar on our site.

