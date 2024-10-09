A Glimpse of Neogen's Earnings Potential

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-10-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Neogen will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08.

Investors in Neogen are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.01, leading to a 3.13% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Neogen's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.14 0.14 0.12 EPS Actual 0.10 0.12 0.11 0.11 Price Change % -3.0% -4.0% 3.0% -7.000000000000001%

Tracking Neogen's Stock Performance

Shares of Neogen were trading at $14.69 as of October 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.27%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Neogen

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Neogen.

With 1 analyst ratings, Neogen has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $17.5, indicating a potential 19.13% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Haemonetics, UFP Techs and ICU Medical, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Haemonetics is maintaining an Outperform status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $105.57, indicating a potential 618.65% upside. Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for UFP Techs, with an average 1-year price target of $392.0, suggesting a potential 2568.48% upside. The consensus among analysts is an Outperform trajectory for ICU Medical, with an average 1-year price target of $165.0, indicating a potential 1023.21% upside. Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Haemonetics, UFP Techs and ICU Medical are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Neogen Neutral -2.07% $113.48M -0.17% Haemonetics Outperform 7.98% $174.92M 4.11% UFP Techs Buy 10.14% $33.03M 4.48% ICU Medical Outperform 8.58% $207.43M -1.04%

Key Takeaway:

Neogen ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Neogen is at the bottom.

Get to Know Neogen Better

Neogen Corporation, headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety. In food safety, Neogen performs diagnostics to detect unintended substances in food and animal feed, such as pathogens, allergens, and drug residues, for food and feed processing companies. In animal safety, Neogen sells veterinary instruments, pharmaceuticals, disinfectants, and genomics tests for animals, including cattle, horses, and canines. Sales in the United States account for maximum revenue, and it also has its presence in United Kingdom and other countries.

Financial Insights: Neogen

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Neogen faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.07% in revenue growth as of 31 May, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Neogen's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -2.29%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.17%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Neogen's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.12%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.28.

To track all earnings releases for Neogen visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.