A Glimpse of Myomo's Earnings Potential

Myomo (AMEX:MYO) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-07. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Myomo will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08.

Anticipation surrounds Myomo's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 40.77% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Myomo's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.04 -0.09 -0.1 EPS Actual -0.01 -0.03 -0.03 -0.1 Price Change % 41.0% 20.0% -13.0% -9.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Myomo were trading at $4.73 as of May 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.83%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Myomo

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Myomo.

The consensus rating for Myomo is Buy, based on 3 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $10.5, there's a potential 121.99% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of BrainsWay, LENSAR and Sight Sciences, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for BrainsWay, with an average 1-year price target of $16.0, suggesting a potential 238.27% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for LENSAR, with an average 1-year price target of $15.5, suggesting a potential 227.7% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Sight Sciences, with an average 1-year price target of $3.6, suggesting a potential 23.89% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for BrainsWay, LENSAR and Sight Sciences are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Myomo Buy 153.73% $8.62M -1.53% BrainsWay Buy 26.41% $8.51M 2.91% LENSAR Buy 38.22% $7.11M -135.52% Sight Sciences Neutral 1.72% $16.56M -12.98%

Key Takeaway:

Myomo ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It has the highest gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity.

All You Need to Know About Myomo

Myomo Inc is a wearable medical robotics company that develops, designs, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders. The MyoPro myoelectric upper limb orthosis product is registered with the Food and Drug Administration as a Class II medical device. The company provides the devices to patients and bills their insurance companies directly, sometimes utilizing the clinical services of orthotics and prosthetics providers for which a fee is paid. The company sells the product to orthotics and prosthetics providers around the world and the Veterans Health Administration (VA).

Myomo's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Myomo displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 153.73%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -2.15%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Myomo's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -1.53%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Myomo's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.89%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Myomo's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.33, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Myomo visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Latest Ratings for MYO

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Ascendiant Capital Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Craig-Hallum Maintains Buy Buy

