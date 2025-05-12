A Glimpse of Loar Holdings's Earnings Potential

Loar Holdings (NYSE:LOAR) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-05-13. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Loar Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17.

The announcement from Loar Holdings is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.00, leading to a 0.96% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Loar Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.13 0.10 EPS Actual 0.11 0.15 0.09 11023.54 Price Change % 1.0% 2.0% 1.0% 6.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Loar Holdings were trading at $95.88 as of May 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 95.52%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Loar Holdings

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Loar Holdings.

Loar Holdings has received a total of 3 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $91.67, the consensus suggests a potential 4.39% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Huntington Ingalls Indus, StandardAero and Rocket Lab USA, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Huntington Ingalls Indus, with an average 1-year price target of $244.67, suggesting a potential 155.18% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for StandardAero, with an average 1-year price target of $30.0, suggesting a potential 68.71% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Rocket Lab USA, with an average 1-year price target of $24.67, suggesting a potential 74.27% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Huntington Ingalls Indus, StandardAero and Rocket Lab USA, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Loar Holdings Outperform 27.77% $53.96M 0.40% Huntington Ingalls Indus Buy -2.53% $394M 3.16% StandardAero Neutral 21.75% $201.91M -0.79% Rocket Lab USA Neutral 32.13% $35.25M -14.90%

Key Takeaway:

Loar Holdings ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the top for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the bottom.

About Loar Holdings

Loar Holdings Inc in the design, manufacture, and sale of niche aerospace and defense components that are essential for today's aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Its manufactured products includes auto throttles, lap-belt airbags, two- and three-point seat belts, water purification systems, fire barriers, polyimide washers and bushings, latches, hold-open and tie rods, temperature and fluid sensors and switches, carbon and metallic brake discs, fluid and pneumatic-based ice protection, RAM air components, sealing solutions and motion and actuation devices, among others.

Loar Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Loar Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 27.77%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Loar Holdings's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.34%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Loar Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.4%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Loar Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.25%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Loar Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.26.

To track all earnings releases for Loar Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for LOAR

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight Apr 2025 RBC Capital Reiterates Outperform Outperform Feb 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for LOAR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.