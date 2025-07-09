A Glimpse of Levi Strauss's Earnings Potential

Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-10. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Levi Strauss to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13.

Levi Strauss bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.10, which was followed by a 8.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Levi Strauss's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.28 0.48 0.31 0.11 EPS Actual 0.38 0.50 0.33 0.16 Price Change % -8.0% 4.0% -8.0% -15.0%

Market Performance of Levi Strauss's Stock

Shares of Levi Strauss were trading at $19.52 as of July 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.12%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Levi Strauss

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Levi Strauss.

Levi Strauss has received a total of 8 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $20.5, the consensus suggests a potential 5.02% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of VF, PVH and Kontoor Brands, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for VF, with an average 1-year price target of $15.37, suggesting a potential 21.26% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for PVH, with an average 1-year price target of $95.5, suggesting a potential 389.24% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Kontoor Brands, with an average 1-year price target of $81.75, suggesting a potential 318.8% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for VF, PVH and Kontoor Brands, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Levi Strauss Outperform 3.15% $947.60M 6.74% VF Neutral -4.61% $1.14B -9.52% PVH Neutral 1.62% $1.16B -0.92% Kontoor Brands Outperform -1.32% $295.64M 10.37%

Key Takeaway:

Levi Strauss ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity.

Discovering Levi Strauss: A Closer Look

Levi Strauss & Co is involved in designing, marketing, and selling products that include jeans, casual and dresses pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories directly or through third parties and licensees for men, women, and children under Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. and Denizen brands. The company manages its business according to three regional segments: the Americas, which is the key revenue driver; Europe; and Asia.

Levi Strauss: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Levi Strauss displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 28 February, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.15%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.84%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Levi Strauss's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.74% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Levi Strauss's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.15% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, Levi Strauss adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

