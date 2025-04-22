A Glimpse of IBM's Earnings Potential

IBM (NYSE:IBM) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-04-23. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that IBM will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42.

Anticipation surrounds IBM's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.17, leading to a 12.96% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at IBM's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 3.75 2.23 2.19 1.60 EPS Actual 3.92 2.30 2.43 1.68 Price Change % 13.0% -6.0% 4.0% -8.0%

Performance of IBM Shares

Shares of IBM were trading at $236.22 as of April 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 30.49%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on IBM

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on IBM.

The consensus rating for IBM is Neutral, based on 13 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $260.69, there's a potential 10.36% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Accenture, Infosys and Cognizant Tech Solns, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Accenture, with an average 1-year price target of $381.5, suggesting a potential 61.5% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Infosys, with an average 1-year price target of $17.5, suggesting a potential 92.59% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Cognizant Tech Solns, with an average 1-year price target of $88.0, suggesting a potential 62.75% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Accenture, Infosys and Cognizant Tech Solns, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity IBM Neutral 1.00% $10.44B 11.26% Accenture Outperform 5.44% $4.97B 6.12% Infosys Neutral -4.23% $1.50B 7.56% Cognizant Tech Solns Neutral 6.81% $1.78B 3.78%

Key Takeaway:

IBM is positioned in the middle among its peers for consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth. In terms of gross profit, IBM is at the top among its peers. For return on equity, IBM is positioned in the middle compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind IBM

IBM looks to be a part of every aspect of an enterprise's IT needs. The company primarily sells software, IT services, consulting, and hardware. IBM operates in 175 countries and employs approximately 300,000 people. The company has a robust roster of business partners to service its clients, which include 95% of all Fortune 500 companies. Primary products include its mainframes, Red Hat software, transaction processing software, and IT consulting.

IBM: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining IBM's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.0% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.6%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): IBM's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.26%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): IBM's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.15%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: IBM's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.14. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for IBM visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Latest Ratings for IBM

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 RBC Capital Reiterates Outperform Outperform Mar 2025 Jefferies Maintains Hold Hold Feb 2025 Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage On Outperform

