A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Western Midstream Through 5 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $40.0, along with a high estimate of $42.00 and a low estimate of $38.00. Observing a 3.63% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $38.60.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Western Midstream by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $41.00 $38.00 Shneur Gershuni UBS Raises Neutral $39.00 $38.00 Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $42.00 $42.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $38.00 $36.00 Selman Akyol Stifel Raises Hold $40.00 $39.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Western Midstream. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Western Midstream compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Western Midstream's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Western Midstream's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Western Midstream's Background

Western Midstream Partners LP is a US-based company which own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. The company through its subsidiary is engaged in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating and transporting natural gas, condensate, NGLs and crude oil. It owns or has investments in assets located in the Rocky Mountains (Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming), the Mid-Continent (Kansas and Oklahoma), North-central Pennsylvania and Texas.

A Deep Dive into Western Midstream's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Western Midstream showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 22.67% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 40.84%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Western Midstream's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 11.34%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.03%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Western Midstream's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 2.18.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

