A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Vulcan Materials Through 5 Analysts

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $274.8, a high estimate of $300.00, and a low estimate of $245.00. Experiencing a 4.18% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $286.80.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Vulcan Materials. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adrian Huerta JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $245.00 $250.00 Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Lowers Buy $292.00 $297.00 Trey Grooms Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $280.00 $300.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $257.00 $267.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $300.00 $320.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Vulcan Materials. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Vulcan Materials compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Vulcan Materials's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Vulcan Materials's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials is the United States' largest producer of construction aggregates (crushed stone, sand, and gravel). Its largest markets include Texas, California, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Alabama. In 2023, Vulcan sold 234.3 million tons of aggregates, 13.4 million tons of asphalt mix, and 7.5 million cubic yards of ready-mix. As of Dec. 31, 2022, the company had nearly 16 billion tons of aggregates reserves.

A Deep Dive into Vulcan Materials's Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: Vulcan Materials's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.66%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Vulcan Materials's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 15.29%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vulcan Materials's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vulcan Materials's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.51, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

