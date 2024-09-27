A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On VF Through 19 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 19 analysts have released ratings for VF (NYSE:VFC), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 17 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 10 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 4 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $16.32, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. This current average reflects an increase of 21.43% from the previous average price target of $13.44.

A clear picture of VF's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ashley Helgans Jefferies Announces Hold $20.00 - Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $22.00 $19.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $16.00 $17.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $16.00 $15.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $17.00 $12.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Raises Neutral $17.00 $13.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $14.00 $13.00 Tom Nikic Wedbush Raises Neutral $16.00 $13.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $16.00 $14.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $15.00 $14.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $19.00 $15.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Hold $16.00 $9.00 Tom Nikic Wedbush Maintains Neutral $13.00 $13.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $15.00 $15.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $14.00 $11.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $16.00 $12.00 Tom Nikic Wedbush Maintains Neutral $13.00 $13.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Buy $20.00 $11.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $15.00 $13.00

VF designs, produces, and distributes branded apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its apparel categories are active, outdoor, and work. Its portfolio of about a dozen brands includes Vans, The North Face, Timberland, Altra, and Dickies. VF markets its products in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific through wholesale sales to retailers, e-commerce, and branded stores owned by the company and partners. Tracing its roots to 1899, the company has evolved through many brand acquisitions and dispositions.

VF's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Challenges: VF's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.58%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -13.57%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): VF's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -17.0%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): VF's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -2.24%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: VF's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 5.13. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

