A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Verizon Communications Through 7 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $49.0, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. Marking an increase of 2.08%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $48.00.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Verizon Communications. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Maher Yaghi |Scotiabank |Raises |Sector Perform | $49.00|$48.50 | |Maher Yaghi |Scotiabank |Raises |Sector Perform | $48.50|$48.00 | |Timothy Horan |Oppenheimer |Raises |Outperform | $50.00|$48.00 | |Jonathan Atkin |RBC Capital |Raises |Sector Perform | $45.00|$42.00 | |Maher Yaghi |Scotiabank |Raises |Sector Perform | $48.00|$47.50 | |Ivan Feinseth |Tigress Financial |Maintains |Buy | $55.00|$55.00 | |Maher Yaghi |Scotiabank |Raises |Sector Perform | $47.50|$47.00 |

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Verizon Communications. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Verizon Communications compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Verizon Communications's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Wireless services account for about 70% of Verizon Communications' total service revenue and nearly all of its operating income. The firm serves about 93 million postpaid and 20 million prepaid phone customers via its nationwide network, making it the largest US wireless carrier. Fixed-line telecom operations include local networks in the Northeast, which reach about 30 million homes and businesses and serve about 8 million broadband customers. Verizon also provides telecom services nationwide to enterprise customers, often using a mixture of its own and other carriers' networks. Verizon agreed to acquire Frontier Communications in September 2024.

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Verizon Communications displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.57%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 14.03%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Verizon Communications's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.12% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Verizon Communications's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.31%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.7, Verizon Communications faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

