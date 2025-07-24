A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Venture Global Through 9 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 9 analysts have released ratings for Venture Global (NYSE:VG), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $16.11, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $14.25, the current average has increased by 13.05%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Venture Global by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Overweight $17.00 $15.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $16.00 $13.00 Jean Ann Salisbury B of A Securities Raises Buy $18.50 $12.00 Martin Malloy Johnson Rice Announces Buy $20.00 - Manav Gupta UBS Raises Neutral $18.00 $14.00 John Mackay Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $17.50 $20.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $12.00 $11.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $14.00 $15.00 Jean Ann Salisbury B of A Securities Lowers Buy $12.00 $14.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Venture Global. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

To gain a panoramic view of Venture Global's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Venture Global Better

Venture Global operates two liquefied natural gas production facilities in Louisiana. It has pioneered the use of modular, factory-built equipment producing high yields. With a substantial development plan, it seeks to become a vertically integrated LNG producer and supplier to end consumers around the world.

Venture Global: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Venture Global's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 104.67%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Venture Global's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.68%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Venture Global's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.18% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Venture Global's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.89%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 6.11, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

