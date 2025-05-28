A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Vail Resorts Through 7 Analysts

Ratings for Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 2 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Vail Resorts, revealing an average target of $174.86, a high estimate of $215.00, and a low estimate of $152.00. Highlighting a 5.99% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $186.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Vail Resorts. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Boss JP Morgan Maintains Neutral $167.00 $167.00 Shaun Kelley B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $160.00 $185.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Lowers Neutral $185.00 $195.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Outperform $215.00 $227.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Underweight $167.00 $166.00 Megan Alexander Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $178.00 $197.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Underweight $152.00 $165.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Vail Resorts. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Vail Resorts. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Vail Resorts compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Vail Resorts compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Vail Resorts's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Vail Resorts's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts Inc Bhd is a resorts and casinos company that operates mountain resorts and ski areas. The company has three business segments that include Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates numerous ski resort properties that offer a variety of winter and summer activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, hiking, and mountain biking. The Lodging segment owns and operates hotels and condominiums. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and leases real estate, typically near its other properties. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue within the United States.

Vail Resorts's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Vail Resorts's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.5%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 21.59%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vail Resorts's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 50.38%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vail Resorts's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.4%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Vail Resorts's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 5.59. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

