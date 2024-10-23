A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On UiPath Through 10 Analysts

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on UiPath (NYSE:PATH) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 10 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 9 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for UiPath, revealing an average target of $15.5, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. Marking an increase of 4.87%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $14.78.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive UiPath. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $15.00 $14.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $15.00 $13.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Lowers Hold $16.00 $17.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $15.00 - Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $16.00 $16.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $15.00 $14.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $15.00 $14.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $16.00 $13.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Neutral $18.00 $16.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $14.00 $16.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to UiPath. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of UiPath compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for UiPath's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into UiPath's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on UiPath analyst ratings.

Discovering UiPath: A Closer Look

UiPath offers an end-to-end cross-application enterprise automation platform. The platform leverages a range of automation technologies including robotic process automation, application programming interface, and artificial intelligence. UiPath's solution can automate a broad range of repetitive tasks across industries including claims processing, employee onboarding, invoice to cash, loan applications, and customer service.

Understanding the Numbers: UiPath's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, UiPath showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.07% as of 31 July, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: UiPath's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -27.22%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.46%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): UiPath's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: UiPath's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.05.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

