A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Tenable Holdings Through 15 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 15 analysts have released ratings for Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 5 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 4 3 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $49.87, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. Experiencing a 11.28% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $56.21.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Tenable Holdings is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $50.00 $55.00 Joseph Gallo Jefferies Announces Hold $45.00 - Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Mike Cikos Needham Lowers Buy $50.00 $62.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $44.00 $47.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $49.00 $57.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $55.00 $60.00 Brad Reback Stifel Lowers Buy $52.00 $54.00 Michael Walkley Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $53.00 $57.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $50.00 $60.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Lowers Buy $55.00 $60.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Positive $48.00 $60.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Lowers Outperform $53.00 $55.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $40.00 $56.00 Casey Ryan WestPark Capital Maintains Buy $54.00 $54.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Tenable Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Tenable Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Tenable Holdings's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Tenable Holdings's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators.

Get to Know Tenable Holdings Better

Founded in 2002, Tenable is a cybersecurity company that began providing vulnerability management solutions under its Nessus software. In recent years, Tenable has expanded its portfolio to provide a broader range of exposure management modules. Solutions include cloud security and compliance, active directory management, operational technology security and advanced vulnerability analytics. The Maryland-based company went public in 2018.

Financial Insights: Tenable Holdings

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Tenable Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.44% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Tenable Holdings's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.59%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tenable Holdings's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tenable Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.93%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Tenable Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.13, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

