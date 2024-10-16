A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Tenable Holdings Through 14 Analysts

Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) underwent analysis by 14 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 4 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Tenable Holdings, revealing an average target of $49.86, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. A 11.45% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $56.31.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Tenable Holdings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Gallo Jefferies Announces Hold $45.00 - Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Mike Cikos Needham Lowers Buy $50.00 $62.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $44.00 $47.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $49.00 $57.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $55.00 $60.00 Brad Reback Stifel Lowers Buy $52.00 $54.00 Michael Walkley Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $53.00 $57.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $50.00 $60.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Lowers Buy $55.00 $60.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Positive $48.00 $60.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Lowers Outperform $53.00 $55.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $40.00 $56.00 Casey Ryan WestPark Capital Maintains Buy $54.00 $54.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Tenable Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Tenable Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Tenable Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Tenable Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Tenable Holdings

Founded in 2002, Tenable is a cybersecurity company that began providing vulnerability management solutions under its Nessus software. In recent years, Tenable has expanded its portfolio to provide a broader range of exposure management modules. Solutions include cloud security and compliance, active directory management, operational technology security and advanced vulnerability analytics. The Maryland-based company went public in 2018.

Tenable Holdings: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Tenable Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.44% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.59%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tenable Holdings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.03%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.93%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Tenable Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.13, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

