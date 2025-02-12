A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Tapestry Through 25 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 25 analysts have published ratings on Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 14 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 8 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $79.56, along with a high estimate of $104.00 and a low estimate of $57.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 15.24% increase from the previous average price target of $69.04.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Tapestry is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $104.00 $88.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $88.00 $75.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $100.00 $87.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $98.00 $72.00 Rick Patel Raymond James Raises Outperform $88.00 $79.00 Robert Drbul Guggenheim Raises Buy $90.00 $70.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $80.00 $70.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $92.00 $83.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $83.00 $83.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $90.00 $75.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $83.00 $74.00 Ashley Helgans Jefferies Raises Buy $83.00 $80.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $74.00 $68.00 Alexandra Steiger Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $65.00 - Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $70.00 $57.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $87.00 $57.00 Ashley Helgans Jefferies Raises Buy $80.00 $50.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $75.00 $66.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $57.00 - Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $60.00 $55.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $67.00 $58.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $75.00 $65.00 Robert Drbul Guggenheim Raises Buy $70.00 $60.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $66.00 $58.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Raises Outperform $64.00 $58.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Tapestry. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Tapestry compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Tapestry's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Tapestry's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Tapestry analyst ratings.

Discovering Tapestry: A Closer Look

Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman are Tapestry's fashion and accessory brands. The firm's products are sold through about 1,400 company-operated stores, wholesale channels, and e-commerce in North America (64% of fiscal 2024 sales), Europe, Asia (29% of fiscal 2024 sales), and elsewhere. Coach (76% of fiscal 2024 sales) is best known for affordable luxury leather products. Kate Spade (20% of fiscal 2023 sales) is known for colorful patterns and graphics. Women's handbags and accessories produced 69% of Tapestry's sales in fiscal 2024. Stuart Weitzman (4% of sales) generates virtually all its revenue from women's footwear.

Tapestry: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Tapestry faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.38% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Tapestry's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 12.38%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.35%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.38%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Tapestry's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.95. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TPR

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Barclays Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 Citigroup Upgrades Neutral Buy Nov 2021 Argus Research Upgrades Hold Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for TPR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.