A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Samsara Through 10 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 10 analysts have published ratings on Samsara (NYSE:IOT) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 7 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $48.8, a high estimate of $54.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. A 7.05% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $52.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Samsara. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Fish Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $53.00 $44.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $48.00 $51.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $50.00 $56.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $44.00 $50.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $48.00 $48.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $50.00 $50.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $54.00 $64.00 Junaid Siddiqui Truist Securities Lowers Hold $42.00 $50.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $48.00 $57.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $51.00 $55.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Samsara. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Samsara compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Samsara's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Samsara's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Samsara: A Closer Look

Samsara Inc provides an end-to-end solution for operations. The company's Connected Operations Platform consolidates data from its IoT devices and a growing ecosystem of connected assets and third-party systems, and makes it easy for organizations to access, analyze, and act on data insights using its cloud dashboard, custom alerts and reports, mobile apps, and workflows.. The company derives almost all of its revenue from subscription services. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States. The company's customers ranges from small and medium-sized businesses to state and local governments.

Financial Milestones: Samsara's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Samsara's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 25.34% as of 31 January, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Samsara's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -3.23%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.08%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.58%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.08.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

