A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Roblox Through 12 Analysts

12 analysts have shared their evaluations of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $70.5, a high estimate of $82.00, and a low estimate of $46.00. This current average reflects an increase of 15.25% from the previous average price target of $61.17.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Roblox by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Hickey Benchmark Maintains Buy $71.00 $71.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $46.00 $50.00 Aaron Lee Macquarie Raises Outperform $76.00 $71.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Raises Buy $71.00 $60.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $72.00 $60.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $63.00 $55.00 Jason Bazinet Citigroup Raises Buy $82.00 $63.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $72.00 $65.00 Eric Handler Roth MKM Raises Neutral $70.00 $54.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $76.00 $58.00 Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $75.00 $65.00 Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Raises Overweight $72.00 $62.00

Roblox operates a free-to-play online video game platform with about 85 million daily active users. This platform has spawned a virtual universe and a Roblox economy based on the Robux currency. The platform houses millions of games from a wide range of creators spanning from young gamers themselves to professional development studios. Roblox offers creators the tools, publishing abilities, and platform for their games, enabling anyone to create a game. Creators earn money when gamers make optional in-game purchases within their games and by offering space for real-world advertising, and Roblox earns revenue primarily by taking a cut of these earnings.

Roblox's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Roblox showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 31.77% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Roblox's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -22.22%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Roblox's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -106.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.17%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 8.15, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

