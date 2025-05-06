A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Realty Income Through 7 Analysts

Realty Income (NYSE:O) has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $60.29, with a high estimate of $68.00 and a low estimate of $57.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 0.6% increase from the previous average price target of $59.93.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Realty Income by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Buy $68.00 $65.50 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $61.00 $64.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $58.00 $59.00 Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Raises Neutral $59.00 $54.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $59.00 $56.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $57.00 $59.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $60.00 $62.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Realty Income. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Realty Income compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Realty Income compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Realty Income's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Realty Income's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Realty Income

Realty Income owns roughly 15,600 properties, most of which are freestanding, single-tenant, triple-net-leased retail properties. Its properties are located in 49 states and Puerto Rico and are leased to 250 tenants from 47 industries. Recent acquisitions have added industrial, gaming, office, manufacturing, and distribution properties, which make up roughly 20% of revenue.

A Deep Dive into Realty Income's Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Realty Income's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 24.53%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Realty Income's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 14.89%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.52%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Realty Income's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.29%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Realty Income's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.69, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

