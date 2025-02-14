A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Primerica Through 5 Analysts

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $316.8, a high estimate of $345.00, and a low estimate of $300.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 0.97% increase from the previous average price target of $313.75.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Primerica. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $313.00 $308.00 Jack Matten BMO Capital Announces Market Perform $311.00 - Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $315.00 $320.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $300.00 $313.00 Andrew Kligerman TD Cowen Raises Buy $345.00 $314.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Primerica. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Primerica compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Primerica's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Primerica

Primerica Inc is a provider of financial services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company offers life insurance, mutual funds, annuities, and other financial products, distributed on behalf of third parties. Primerica has three main subsidiaries: Primerica Financial Services, a marketing company; Primerica Life Insurance Company, a principal life insurance underwriting entity; and PFS Investments, which offers investment and savings products, brokerage services, and registered investment advisory. It has four segments Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. Geogriphically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the US.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Primerica

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Primerica's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.99%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Primerica's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 21.14% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.05%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.11%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Primerica's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.02. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

