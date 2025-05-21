A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Outfront Media Through 4 Analysts

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $18.5, a high estimate of $21.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. Highlighting a 8.64% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $20.25.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Outfront Media. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Choe JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $19.00 $20.00 Daniel Osley Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $17.00 $22.00 Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $17.00 $18.00 Patrick Sholl Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $21.00 $21.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Outfront Media. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Outfront Media compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Outfront Media's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Outfront Media's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Outfront Media: A Closer Look

Outfront Media Inc is a real estate investment trust involved in the ownership of advertising space on its portfolio of billboards and transit displays. The Company generates revenue in the form of rental income by allowing other companies to advertise on its properties and structures under short-term contracts. Outfront Media segments its operations into the United States and International units. Although it also owns assets in Canada and Latin America, the company derives the vast majority of its revenue from billboard advertising agreements in the U.S. Roughly half of the U.S. division's revenue comes from its displays in the New York City and Los Angeles markets. Outfront Media's customers include entities within the retail, television, healthcare, and entertainment industries.

Outfront Media's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Outfront Media's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.36%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Outfront Media's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.84%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Outfront Media's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Outfront Media's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.44%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Outfront Media's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 7.14. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

