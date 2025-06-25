A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Oracle Through 33 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 33 analysts provided ratings for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 12 6 15 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 8 5 12 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $201.33, a high estimate of $250.00, and a low estimate of $130.00. This current average has increased by 10.52% from the previous average price target of $182.16.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Oracle among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Buy $250.00 $225.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Raises Buy $250.00 $220.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $195.00 $145.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $235.00 $200.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Neutral $196.00 $186.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $221.00 $202.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $195.00 $145.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Maintains Buy $220.00 $220.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $170.00 $140.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $240.00 $205.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Neutral $185.00 $135.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $215.00 $180.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $220.00 $200.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Buy $225.00 $200.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Hold $180.00 $150.00 Jackson Ader Keybanc Raises Overweight $225.00 $200.00 Brad Zelnick Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $240.00 $200.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Neutral $220.00 $156.00 Curtis Shauger WestPark Capital Raises Buy $246.00 $195.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $190.00 $130.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $130.00 $130.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Neutral $186.00 $160.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $175.00 $160.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $200.00 $190.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $200.00 $175.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Maintains Buy $220.00 $220.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $130.00 $190.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $160.00 $170.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Lowers Outperform $180.00 $210.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $140.00 $150.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Maintains Buy $220.00 $220.00 Curtis Shauger WestPark Capital Announces Buy $195.00 - Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Buy $190.00 $220.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Oracle. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Oracle. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Oracle compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Oracle compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Oracle's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Oracle's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Oracle: A Closer Look

Oracle provides enterprise applications and infrastructure offerings around the world through a variety of flexible IT deployment models, including on-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system, which is commonly used for running online transaction processing and data warehousing workloads. Besides database systems, Oracle also sells enterprise resource planning, or ERP, customer relationship management, or CRM, and human capital management, or HCM, applications. Today, Oracle has more than 159,000 full-time employees in over 170 countries.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Oracle

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Oracle's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.31% as of 31 May, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Oracle's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 21.55% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Oracle's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 18.43%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Oracle's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.08%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Oracle's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.09, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

