A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On OneStream Through 18 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 18 analysts have published ratings on OneStream (NASDAQ:OS) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 8 2 0 0 Last 30D 2 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 6 5 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for OneStream, revealing an average target of $33.5, a high estimate of $37.00, and a low estimate of $29.00. Observing a 1.52% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $33.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of OneStream's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Koji Ikeda B of A Securities Raises Buy $36.00 $35.00 Rob Oliver Baird Raises Outperform $35.00 $32.00 Scott Berg Needham Raises Buy $35.00 $33.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $34.00 $32.00 Chris Quintero Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $29.00 - James Fish Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $32.00 - Brian Peterson Raymond James Announces Outperform $32.00 - Koji Ikeda B of A Securities Announces Buy $35.00 - Alex Zukin Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $32.00 - Terry Tillman Truist Securities Announces Buy $35.00 - John Difucci Guggenheim Announces Buy $34.00 - Derrick Wood TD Cowen Announces Buy $34.00 - Scott Berg Needham Announces Buy $33.00 - Nick Altmann Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $34.00 - Steven Enders Citigroup Announces Neutral $34.00 - Mark Murphy JP Morgan Announces Overweight $30.00 - Matt VanVliet BTIG Announces Buy $37.00 - Rob Oliver Baird Announces Outperform $32.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to OneStream. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of OneStream compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of OneStream's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of OneStream's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into OneStream's Background

OneStream Inc is an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and broader operational data and processes within a single platform. The Digital Finance Cloud of the company provides a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business and day-to-day execution.

Unraveling the Financial Story of OneStream

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, OneStream showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 39.93% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: OneStream's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -23.12%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): OneStream's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -13.74%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): OneStream's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.07%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: OneStream's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.07, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

