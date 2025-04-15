A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Omnicom Group Through 4 Analysts

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $108.25, a high estimate of $116.00, and a low estimate of $103.00. Experiencing a 9.03% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $119.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Omnicom Group by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Jason Bazinet |Citigroup |Announces |Buy | $103.00|- | |Adam Berlin |UBS |Lowers |Buy | $104.00|$117.00 | |David Karnovsky |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $116.00|$119.00 | |Julien Roch |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $110.00|$121.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Omnicom Group. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Omnicom Group compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Omnicom Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Omnicom Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Omnicom Group analyst ratings.

Get to Know Omnicom Group Better

Omnicom is a holding company that owns several advertising agencies and related firms. It provides traditional and digital advertising services that include creative design, market research, data analytics, and ad placement. In addition, Omnicom provides outsourced public relations and other communications services. The firm operates globally, providing services in more than 70 countries; it generates more than half of its revenue in North America and nearly 30% in Europe. The firm announced plans to merge with Interpublic Group in December 2024, pending regulatory approval.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Omnicom Group

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Omnicom Group's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.43% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Omnicom Group's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.37%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Omnicom Group's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.0% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Omnicom Group's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.53%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Omnicom Group's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.64. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

