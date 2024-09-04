A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On NEXTracker Through 10 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for NEXTracker (NASDAQ:NXT) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 10 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $59.9, along with a high estimate of $66.00 and a low estimate of $46.00. This current average has decreased by 6.04% from the previous average price target of $63.75.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of NEXTracker by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Announces Hold $46.00 - Joseph Osha Guggenheim Lowers Buy $55.00 $60.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $62.00 $65.00 Philip Shen Roth MKM Lowers Buy $65.00 $70.00 Derek Soderberg Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $55.00 $55.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Buy $65.00 $70.00 Dimple Gosa B of A Securities Raises Buy $66.00 $64.00 Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $61.00 $63.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $65.00 $63.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Announces Positive $59.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to NEXTracker. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of NEXTracker compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for NEXTracker's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of NEXTracker's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on NEXTracker analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind NEXTracker

Nextracker (and its subsidiaries) is a leading provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects around the world. Nextracker's products enable solar panels in utility-scale power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky and optimize plant performance. Nextracker has operations in the United States, Mexico, Spain and other countries in Europe, India, Australia, the Middle East, Africa, and Brazil.

Breaking Down NEXTracker's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, NEXTracker showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 50.13% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.9%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): NEXTracker's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 11.69%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): NEXTracker's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.73%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.13.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.